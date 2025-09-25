Starting young with insurance: How much cover do you really need?
Should you buy life cover in your 20s, and can freelancers get health insurance that covers therapy? An expert explains how to secure affordable protection without overcommitting.
I’m 26, just started my first job, and to be honest, insurance feels like something far away. But I hear experts saying to start early since it will be cheaper. I don’t have dependents yet, but I also don’t want to regret missing out on low premiums at my age. How do I decide how much life cover I actually need right now, without overcommitting when my salary is still modest?