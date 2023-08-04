Life insurance: How CLTP approach can help bridge the protection gap

Innovation over status quo

It is true that the regulations guide the market conduct of insurers. The insurance regulator in India has always promoted innovation and customer-centricity. Since FY24, ‘product-wise capping’ for intermediaries’ commission is replaced with a liberalized regime provided insurers maintain expense of management (EoM) limits set by the IRDAI. This move provides increased flexibility to insurers to manage their expenses and intermediary payouts. Insurers are also given extra headroom to spend for rural market expansion, partnering with insurtech, spreading awareness, and supporting government schemes. To encourage innovation a regulatory sandbox was set up in 2019. Earlier this year, the experimentation period in the sandbox has been revised to 36 months from previous 6 months. Loyalty was one of the first few use cases brought in the regulatory sandbox. A balanced criteria including premium amount, policy term, number of lives, individual health and financial well-being indicators can help improve attractiveness of life insurance loyalty schemes.