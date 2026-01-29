Why naming a nominee may be the most important step in your life insurance
Assigning a nominee in a life insurance policy ensures faster claim settlement, legal clarity and financial security for families when they need it most.
Why does a family’s breadwinner insure their life? The answer is simple: to reassure loved ones that if an unfortunate event takes away the primary source of income, financial support will still be available. However, without a nominee recorded in the insurer’s books, claim proceeds cannot be disbursed speedily, defeating the very purpose of life insurance.