Life insurance ownership up significantly among working women: Study

He further commented, “This year, we see urban India transition to a more secure space, as health anxieties take a backseat. Additionally, while India has begun recognizing the real value of term insurance, ownership remains an area of challenge that the life insurance industry will need to work hard to address. While the current findings of study instill confidence in India’s trajectory towards financial independence, a challenging journey lies ahead of us, one that will be marked by the lessons of the past as well as insights that will shape the future of the country’s life insurance sector."