Money
How you can earn up to 15% returns from old life insurance policies
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 03:03 PM IST
SummaryAre you struggling with life insurance premiums? Know how these new-age insure-techs are helping policyholders assign their policies for a payout while retaining some benefits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Running a life insurance plan requires a long-term commitment. When paying premiums becomes difficult, policyholders surrender their policies, ending their life cover. A couple of new-age insure-techs have found an alternative using an old provision: Section 38 of the Insurance Act, 1938.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less