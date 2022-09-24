Life insurance rule: Minimum sum assured an investor need — explained

Life insurance rule: After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, investors have realised the importance of life insurance in one's financial planning. According to investment and financial planners, a good number of people are buying life insurance who failed to buy life insurance in early phase of one's career. However, they said that while buying a life insurance people look at the minimum sum assured but there is need to understand whether this would be enough for their family or not. They said that one would buy a life insurance keeping one's annual expense in mind. One should opt for a life insurance policy that offers minimum sum assured to the tune of 12 to 15 times of one's annual expenses.

