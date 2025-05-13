How to combat misselling in life insurance
SummaryFor customers, being informed and proactive is key to making sound insurance decisions.
Life insurance is a crucial pillar of financial security, offering peace of mind and protection for your loved ones. However, customers often find themselves with policies that don’t align with their actual needs. Sometimes, what customers truly require is not what they’re offered, as the focus shifts toward savings or investments rather than essential protection. This leads to confusion, unaffordable premiums, disrupted financial planning, and a gradual erosion of trust in insurance.