Life Insurance: Who is a beneficial nominee?

This new clause also gives the insured the option of naming multiple nominees and specifying their exact contribution to the policy. Previously, in India, life insurance companies could provide the claim proceeds to the nominee, after which the other rightful legal heir could claim the benefits from the nominee. If the legal heir claims the benefits, the insurer now only pays the benefits to the beneficial nominees. The primary source of contention is other legal heirs asserting their rights to the insurance policy's proceeds. Thus, it is prudent to understand the significance of life insurance 'beneficial nominees' and appoint one to avoid this conflict.