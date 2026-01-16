The silent wealth killer: Understanding and combating lifestyle inflation
As incomes rise, so do expenses. Lifestyle inflation is quietly eating into savings, pushing young professionals into financial fragility and risky shortcuts to wealth.
For India’s rising middle class—especially young professionals—a salary hike often brings a disproportionate rise in spending. This phenomenon, known as lifestyle inflation or lifestyle creep, quietly erodes financial security by allowing expenses to rise in lockstep with income, leaving little room for savings or long-term investments.