Lights, Camera, Finance: 4 must-watch movies for money lessons

Movies and documentaries may offer entertainment value and occasional historical insight into investing. However, it’s crucial to recognize that they frequently present a fictionalized depiction of the financial realm. Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that there is much to learn from them.

Take, for instance, the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which glamorizes high-risk and unethical behaviour. In truth, such actions can result in financial devastation and legal consequences. Finance documentaries highlight issues but often lack practical solutions for everyday investors.

Certain movies offer a glimpse into the world of finance and can impart valuable investing insights just through viewing. However, simply binge-watching them might only help you memorize the dialogue. To truly grasp how money operates and when you might encounter obstacles in achieving your financial objectives, you must be willing to analyze and apply the strategies depicted in the films. Let us discuss some of them below.

The Big Short “The Big Short” isn’t strictly a movie or documentary; it’s a dramatization adapted from Michael Lewis’s book. It recounts the true story of several investors who foresaw the 2008 financial crisis. Watching it helps you visualize the indicators of an overheated market. Some astute individuals predicted market bubbles as the housing market swelled with subprime mortgages, setting the stage for an eventual collapse. The movie explores intricate financial instruments such as credit default swaps, which the protagonists used to bet against the housing market. These instruments were risky and poorly understood by numerous investors, exacerbating the crisis.

Million Dollar Traders This documentary series tracks a group of regular individuals who are given a million dollars and training to see if they can thrive as traders. The show underscores the psychological aspects and discipline essential for success in trading.

Trading often triggers intense emotions. The documentary demonstrates how traders can become swept up in the moment and make hasty, impulsive decisions. Adhering to a trading plan and effectively managing risks are crucial for achieving success. The documentary illustrates that traders who can maintain emotional control and adhere to their disciplined strategies typically perform better. While the documentary emphasizes psychology and discipline, it also underscores the significance of possessing a robust comprehension of financial markets and trading tactics.

Wall Street The film balances between depicting the allure of wealth and power linked to Wall Street and revealing the moral bankruptcy that often accompanies such a ruthless pursuit. Most notably, the movie highlights the lavish lifestyle that the protagonist enjoys – flashy cars, expensive suits, and luxurious homes. This can be particularly appealing, especially to young viewers.

In the end, “Wall Street” is an intricate film that challenges viewers to confront its moral dilemmas. It’s more than just a straightforward narrative of quick wealth; rather, it serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of unchecked ambition and unethical behaviour.

The Pursuit of Happyness Even in the face of extreme circumstances, the movie teaches essential lessons about financial preparation. The film opens with the protagonist experiencing serious financial difficulties, which he initially avoids admitting. It emphasizes the importance of accurately assessing one’s financial condition to make educated decisions.

In essence, the film delivers an uplifting message about triumphing over adversity. While financial planning strategies aren’t central to the story, the story emphasizes the significance of confronting financial decisions directly, establishing goals, and demonstrating resourcefulness.