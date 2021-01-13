'Like sanitizer is to covid, life insurance is to financial distress'

The upside of 2020 was that finally many of us started to take our lives and health a lot more seriously. The health scare made us imbibe several habits that today are second nature; the inspiration from 2020 is to develop good financial habits for a healthy financial life. Our 2021 philosophy should be to #GetFinanciallyFitter, and by relating to post Covid habits that we have all developed, they can be used to improve our financial lives.