Limited number of senior citizens could avail ITR filing exemption: Experts

“The government has said it will be available to those who have pension accounts with banks as will be specified by the government. So, this may also restrict many senior citizens to avail off the benefit as they may not have accounts with the specified banks. The choice of the bank generally depends on the past employer for retired people. In many organisations they continue with the salary account for crediting pension. In smaller organisations a person may get the liberty to hold bank accounts of their choice. Generally, bigger organisations don’t give this liberty," Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant.