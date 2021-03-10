Line of credit and how it works?

"A line of credit works like the combination of a personal loan and a credit card. In this format, the customer has the option to withdraw money into his bank account as and when he needs it. There is no obligation to use the line, and you only pay for the line you use. LOC interest rates are usually cheaper than credit cards but higher than personal loans. They don't offer the convenience of a credit card - like transacting and flexible repayment features," said Prithvi Chandrasekhar, Chief Risk Officer, InCred, a Mumbai-based fintech firm.