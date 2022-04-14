Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Consider linking PAN to your EPF account to avoid excess TDS. Here's how

Consider linking PAN to your EPF account to avoid excess TDS. Here's how

Every taxpayer who receives taxable income is required by section 206AA of the IT Act to provide their PAN to the payer (EPFO).
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • In case your PAN is linked to your EPF account, then TDS will be deducted at a rate of 10%. On the other hand, for not linking your PAN with the EPF account, a 20% TDS will be deducted.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In order to avoid excess tax deducted at source (TDS), all employees should immediately link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to EPF. For not completing the required formalities, the employees will have to pay double the rate of normal TDS. 

In case your PAN is linked to your EPF account, then TDS will be deducted at a rate of 10%. On the other hand, for not linking your PAN with the EPF account, a 20% TDS will be deducted.

According to a circular released on 6 April, “For each day that the failure continues, you will be charged Rs.200. Late fees, on the other hand, must not exceed the amount of TDS."

The circular also noted that if the PAN is not linked to PF Account then tax shall be deducted at following rates (whichever is higher): 

(i) at the rate specified in the relevant provision of 206AA of the IT Act; or

(ii) at the rate or rates in force; or

(iii) at the rate of twenty per cent: (Ref. section 194 A read with section 206 AA of Income Tax Act).

Here is how to link your PAN with your EPF account: 

 

Step 1: Login to the EPFO portal with your UAN credential

Step 2: Under the tab "Manage", Click on the KYC option

Step 3: You will land on a new page when you link PAN with EPF account

Step 4: Enter your name and the PAN. And save. 