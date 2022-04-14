Consider linking PAN to your EPF account to avoid excess TDS. Here's how

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In case your PAN is linked to your EPF account, then TDS will be deducted at a rate of 10%. On the other hand, for not linking your PAN with the EPF account, a 20% TDS will be deducted.
In order to avoid excess tax deducted at source (TDS), all employees should immediately link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to EPF. For not completing the required formalities, the employees will have to pay double the rate of normal TDS.
