Linked your Aadhaar with SBI savings account? Know all steps do it

Linked your Aadhaar with SBI savings account? Know all steps do it2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:52 AM IST
- SBI has informed its customers to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar or receiving Direct Benefit Transfer
- There are a variety of options through which SBI account holders can link their bank account with Aadhaar
In order to get direct benefit transfer (DBT) of government subsidies in your State Bank of India (SBI) savings account by seeding your Aadhaar in it. Country's top lender SBI has informed its customers via Twitter to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar for receiving Direct Benefit Transfer. "We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer," SBI said in a tweet.
As per the Supreme Court decision, it is not mandatory to link your bank account with your Aadhaar number. However, in order to avail the benefit of government subsidies, it is mandatory to provide your Aadhaar number in your bank account.
SBI Internet Banking
- Log in to www.onlinesbi.com
- Navigate to "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts".
- On the next page, select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.
- The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.
- Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.
SBI ATMs
- Visit an SBI ATM
- Swipe your ATM cum debit card and enter your PIN
- Select the menu 'Service – Registrations'
- In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)
- You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.
- You will be prompted to re-enter the same.
- You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.
SBI Anywhere App
- Login to SBI Anywhere App
- Click on 'Requests'
- Click on 'Aadhaar'
- Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'
- Select your CIF from the drop-down list
- Enter your Aadhaar number
- Select T&C and submit
- You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.
SBI Branch
- Visit your nearest SBI Branch
- Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar
- Fill in a Letter of Request
- Submit the above with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.
- After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.
- You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.
Procedure to check whether your bank account is linked with Aadhaar or not
1) Visit www.uidai.gov.in
2) Go toAadhaar services section click on 'Check Aadhaar/Bank Account Linking Status' in the 'My Aadhaar'
3) Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16 digits Virtual ID
4) Enter the security code and click on 'Send OTP'
5) You will now get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
6) Enter the OTP and click on 'Login'
