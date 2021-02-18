Linked your Aadhaar with SBI savings account? Know all steps do it

In order to get direct benefit transfer (DBT) of government subsidies in your State Bank of India (SBI) savings account by seeding your Aadhaar in it. Country's top lender SBI has informed its customers via Twitter to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar for receiving Direct Benefit Transfer. "We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer," SBI said in a tweet.

We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer.#DirectBenefitTransfer #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/EICJUbBeVC — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 17, 2021

As per the Supreme Court decision, it is not mandatory to link your bank account with your Aadhaar number. However, in order to avail the benefit of government subsidies, it is mandatory to provide your Aadhaar number in your bank account.

There are a variety of options through which SBI account holders can link their bank account with Aadhaar for the same purpose.

SBI Internet Banking

Log in to www.onlinesbi.com

Navigate to "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts".

On the next page, select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

SBI ATMs

Visit an SBI ATM

Swipe your ATM cum debit card and enter your PIN

Select the menu 'Service – Registrations'

In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.

You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

SBI Anywhere App

Login to SBI Anywhere App

Click on 'Requests'

Click on 'Aadhaar'

Click on 'Aadhaar Linking'

Select your CIF from the drop-down list

Enter your Aadhaar number

Select T&C and submit

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

SBI Branch

Visit your nearest SBI Branch

Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar

Fill in a Letter of Request

Submit the above with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

Procedure to check whether your bank account is linked with Aadhaar or not

1) Visit www.uidai.gov.in

2) Go toAadhaar services section click on 'Check Aadhaar/Bank Account Linking Status' in the 'My Aadhaar'

3) Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16 digits Virtual ID

4) Enter the security code and click on 'Send OTP'

5) You will now get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

6) Enter the OTP and click on 'Login'

