Even though you can open up to 20 demat accounts with a broker, only a few allow linking a demat account from a different depository participant (DP) to their trading account. Most don’t permit it as it can be an operational challenge for them.

Suppose you have a demat account from your bank. But you open a trading account with a discount stockbroker. Most brokers will not allow you to link the demat account opened with the bank to their trading account.

“It can lead to various operational challenges, especially for brokers that have the same cost structure for all their clients," said Venu Madhav, chief of operations at Zerodha.

Assume a broker allows a client to sell shares on its trading account, which the latter holds in a demat account of another DP. The client will need to settle the trade within the stipulated time (T+2) by transferring the stocks to the broker’s pool account. But for some reason, the client is unable to transfer them in time. In such a case, the stocks will go into auction. The client will need to pay the difference between the selling and the auction price.

“According to Sebi’s recent regulations, the broker should ask clients for 20% margin for buy as well as sell transactions. If clients want to sell ₹1 lakh worth of shares, they need to have a ₹20,000 margin for the trade. Failing this, there is a penalty, which the broker cannot recover from the client as per regulations," said Madhav.

The problem is that even if your demat account and trading accounts are from different brokers, it’s difficult for a stockbroker to know the holdings you have in the demat account from another DP.

Some companies like Samco Securities allow you to link a different demat account to its trading account, but those will be treated as secondary. The client cannot buy and sell from those. “In such a case, the client will need to transfer shares from the secondary demat account to our pool account by giving a delivery instruction slip to the other DP," said Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO, Samco Securities.

Some full-service and boutique brokers that cater to high-net-worth individuals may allow the sale of securities on their trading platform from a demat account that belongs to another broker or DP. But these are stockbrokers that are willing to give customized services at a cost.

However, stockbrokers allow clients to open multiple demat accounts with them.

“Many open multiple demat accounts with us because they have physical shares and want to dematerialize them. According to regulations, the name on the physical shares and the demat should be an exact match. In case of joint holding, the names should be in the same order," said Madhav.

Some also open multiple accounts for segregation of securities, as they could be buying some shares for the long term and some for short trades. It allows them to segregate their portfolio. But it also means additional charges every year for each demat account.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.