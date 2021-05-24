Linking demat to trading account from different DPs is tough

Assume a broker allows a client to sell shares on its trading account, which the latter holds in a demat account of another DP. The client will need to settle the trade within the stipulated time (T+2) by transferring the stocks to the broker’s pool account. But for some reason, the client is unable to transfer them in time. In such a case, the stocks will go into auction. The client will need to pay the difference between the selling and the auction price.

