Liquid funds offer instant redemption facility. Here's what you need to know

Also, in case of savings bank accounts, the interest earned up to ₹10,000 per year is tax-free, while in case of liquid funds, you will have to pay short-term or long-term capital gains tax depending on your investment tenure. If you have invested for less than three years, the short-term capital gains tax is applicable at your slab rate, while long-term capital gains tax is applicable after three years at a rate of 20% with indexation benefit. “You can use liquid funds to park that extra cash lying in a savings account which is likely to earn interest of more than ₹10,000," said Sadgopan.