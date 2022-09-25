Liquid funds vs Bank fixed deposits (FDs): Where you should invest?

The maximum single sector allocation for liquid funds is 25% generally, and they are only permitted to invest in listed debt instruments. Furthermore, at least 20% of the holdings in these funds comprise a net asset in a single group. Since a liquid fund solely invests in short-term securities, such as money market securities and cash, they do not experience major capital losses or gains as they invest in fixed instruments that have high credit ratings. Liquid assets frequently perform better than other bank fixed deposits in an environment with rising interest rates, due to the inverse relationship between bond price between and interest rates. Although liquid funds are not completely risk-free, they do carry a lower level of risk than other classes of debt funds because the underlying securities have a shorter maturity period. Risk-averse investors should be aware that if the credit ratings of the underlying securities change, it may cause the fund's NAV to be volatile. Liquid funds are subject to both short- and long-term capital gains taxes; as a result, capital gains are taxed when an investor redeems fund units for an amount more than what they paid for them.

