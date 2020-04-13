In times like these, when there’s no telling what the future holds, a financial planner can handhold you through your finances. But it would also be interesting to know how financial planners cushion themselves against the possible impacts of the covid-19 pandemic that has thrown markets and economies in turmoil all over the world.

In the second part of a special Mint series, we spoke to Priya Sunder, director and co-founder, PeakAlpha Investments, a financial planning firm, to her own money mantras in these trying times.

Having spent over 15 years in the profession and working with salaried individuals whose annual incomes range from ₹30 lakh to a few crores, Sunder said the pandemic will change us as individuals. “We will be more wary about how we spend, save and invest. People have realized the importance of liquidity, and investing in assets that provide liquidity," added Sunder.

She revealed that funding the long-term goal of her children’s education through equity instruments worked for her as the investments were able to beat inflation. The only thing that didn’t seem to work for her was trying to time the real estate market. Read on to know more.

