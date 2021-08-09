Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse that for a trend

Varying price rise: Price rise is not happening uniformly across the board. Listed big developers have seen good demand compared with smaller developers, and, therefore, are able to increase prices. Homebuyers have leaned towards developers with a good track record even prior to the onset of the pandemic. This helped large, listed players report healthy sales and collections in recent years, despite the prevailing liquidity crisis and unfavourable supply-demand dynamics. The implementation of Real Estate Regulation Act and GST had already been supporting the market position of these larger players. Post covid-19, better demand prospects, strong balance sheets and adequate liquidity have enabled larger developers to weather the storm better than smaller players, who have been finding it hard to cope with the prevailing market conditions and hence have been able to raise prices. A report from ICRA says, “While the broader market remained 24% below pre-covid levels on a year-on-year basis in Q3FY21, the top 10 listed realty players witnessed a 61% year-on-year growth in the same quarter."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}