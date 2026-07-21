Live near a toll plaza? NHAI RajmargYatra app now offers Digital Local Pass and MargMitra Help Centre

Highway commuters may no longer need to stand in queues at toll plazas for local pass approvals or struggle to find the right platform for FASTag-related assistance.
“NHAI has strengthened the digital ecosystem for National Highway users by introducing two major citizen-centric features on the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, the online ‘Local Passes’ and digitally enabled ‘MargMitra’ Help Centre,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a release dated 20 July.
The new features aim to reduce paperwork, speed up service delivery and bring multiple highway-related services under a single digital platform.
The biggest relief for regular commuters is the introduction of the Digital Local Pass, which allows eligible users to purchase their local toll pass directly through the RajmargYatra app.
The service has been launched at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and will gradually be extended to other toll plazas across the country in the coming months.
“Residents living within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza will be able to purchase a ‘Local Pass’ digitally through Rajmargyatra Mobile App, allowing unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month,” the release noted.
Earlier, commuters had to visit the toll plaza and submit documents to establish eligibility. With the digital process, the application can now be completed online within a few minutes.
Instead of manual document verification, NHAI has integrated the system with government digital platforms.
The verification process includes:
“NHAI has also introduced MargMitra Help Centre, an intelligent digital assistance platform integrated within the Rajmargyatra Mobile App,” the release said.
Designed as a single-window support system, it enables commuters to access information, raise complaints and track service requests through a conversational interface.
Users can type or speak their queries, feedback, or grievances in any of the 22 Indian languages, and the platform either provides the required information or directs them to the relevant service.
The Help Centre offers assistance with:
It also allows users to:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the official websites for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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