Live near a toll plaza? NHAI RajmargYatra app now offers Digital Local Pass and MargMitra Help Centre

Highway commuters may no longer need to stand in queues at toll plazas for local pass approvals or struggle to find the right platform for FASTag-related assistance.

“NHAI has strengthened the digital ecosystem for National Highway users by introducing two major citizen-centric features on the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, the online ‘Local Passes’ and digitally enabled ‘MargMitra’ Help Centre,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a release dated 20 July.

The new features aim to reduce paperwork, speed up service delivery and bring multiple highway-related services under a single digital platform.

Digital Local Pass: No physical visit required The biggest relief for regular commuters is the introduction of the Digital Local Pass, which allows eligible users to purchase their local toll pass directly through the RajmargYatra app.

The service has been launched at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and will gradually be extended to other toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

“Residents living within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza will be able to purchase a ‘Local Pass’ digitally through Rajmargyatra Mobile App, allowing unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month,” the release noted.

Earlier, commuters had to visit the toll plaza and submit documents to establish eligibility. With the digital process, the application can now be completed online within a few minutes.

Digital verification process Instead of manual document verification, NHAI has integrated the system with government digital platforms.

The verification process includes:

User consent is required before accessing information

Address verification through DigiLocker

Vehicle registration details from the VAHAN database

Linked FASTag details

GIS-based verification to confirm that the applicant lives within the eligible 20-km radius. MargMitra: One-stop support “NHAI has also introduced MargMitra Help Centre, an intelligent digital assistance platform integrated within the Rajmargyatra Mobile App,” the release said.

Designed as a single-window support system, it enables commuters to access information, raise complaints and track service requests through a conversational interface.

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MargMitra Help Centre: Key features Users can type or speak their queries, feedback, or grievances in any of the 22 Indian languages, and the platform either provides the required information or directs them to the relevant service.

The Help Centre offers assistance with:

FASTag recharge

KYC requirements

Refund status

Annual pass and Local pass services It also allows users to: