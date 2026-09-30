Lived in mother's house, paid for construction: Why Delhi High Court rejected son's plea for ownership rights

The Delhi High Court has ruled that merely living in a parent’s house for several years or contributing money towards its construction and household expenses does not automatically give a child a legal share in the property.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by Amar Bahadur Singh and his wife, Sitara Devi, and upheld an order requiring them to vacate a property in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area.

The high court found that the couple had failed to establish any independent right, title or interest in the property.

The ruling is relevant to families where parents own a house but allow their children or other relatives to live there. It distinguishes between the right to reside in a family property and a legally established ownership interest.

Property was purchased in mother's name According to the case record, the property was purchased in 1996 in the name of Ram Pati Devi. Her husband, Ram Dulare Singh, who was employed with MTNL, had purchased the property from his earnings in his wife's name.

The transaction was supported by a General Power of Attorney (GPA), Agreement to Sell, Will and Receipt, all dated November 1, 1996.

Their son, Amar Bahadur Singh, and his wife were subsequently allowed to occupy part of the property because of their family relationship. The arrangement continued for years before relations between the parties deteriorated.

Ram Pati Devi eventually sought possession of the property, leading to the dispute.

Son claimed financial contribution gave him a share Singh argued that he had contributed ₹1.5 lakh towards purchasing the property and a further ₹60,000 towards its construction.

On that basis, he claimed that he had acquired a joint ownership interest in the property.

The court, however, found that the claim was not supported by sufficient documentary evidence.

There were no receipts, bank-transfer records, cheques, acknowledgements or other documents establishing that Singh had made the alleged payments. His name was also absent from the GPA, Agreement to Sell, Will and other documents relating to the purchase.

What did the Delhi High Court say? The judgment draws a distinction between family occupation and legal ownership. According to legal experts, a family member's long-term residence in a property or contribution towards household expenses does not, by itself, create co-ownership rights.

The court held that the documents on record supported the mother's superior right to seek possession, despite the fact that the transaction documents were not a registered conveyance.

The absence of evidence showing an independent legal interest in the property was significant in the court's decision.

Long-term residence does not establish ownership The high court also rejected the argument that prolonged residence could, on its own, establish a proprietary right.

The court found that Singh and his wife had been permitted to occupy the property because of their family relationship. Their occupation did not establish an independent legal right or title over the property.

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The court specifically said that the “mere contribution towards household expenses, construction or repairs of a property cannot, by itself, confer any right of co-ownership”.

It further noted that living together as family members and sharing household expenditure does not convert a property held in one family member's name into jointly owned property.