Sweden also has generous policies on parental leave and unemployment. “Sweden has the best parental leave benefit. My wife and I got 240 days (about eight months) each after our son was born that we could use over the next four years. During this time, the government pays 80% of the last drawn salary, capped at SEK 49,000 a month for the first 195 days, after which it is SEK180 a day for the remaining 45 days. We also get paid if one of us has to take leave when our son falls sick," Ramanathan said. “Apart from monetary benefits, these policies make life convenient and reduce stress," he added.