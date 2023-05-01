Loan against bank FD: Bank fixed deposits (FD) not only give you an assured return but do you know that they can also be used in times of financial emergencies? If you have an FD, you can take a loan against your term deposit, without having to wait for your fixed deposit to mature.

Can I take a loan against my bank fixed deposit (FD)?

In India, people borrow loans against their FDs for several reasons, as the interest rate on a loan against an FD is generally lower than the interest rate on personal loans or credit cards. Therefore, it is a more cost-effective way to borrow money. Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech says since the FD is used as collateral for the loan, borrowers do not need to provide any additional collateral or security.

This makes it easier to obtain a loan, especially for those who do not have any other assets to pledge. Loans against FDs are typically processed quickly since the bank already has the FD as collateral, adds Gupta.

Loan against bank FDs in times of emergency

Borrowing against your term or fixed deposit can be useful in times of emergency when money is needed quickly. Borrowing against an FD allows the borrower to maintain liquidity and avoid breaking the FD prematurely, which may result in penalties or loss of interest. Borrowing against an FD and repaying the loan on time can help improve the borrower's credit score.

“Overall, borrowing against an FD can be a useful option for those who need quick access to funds at a lower interest rate and without providing any additional collateral. However, it is important to carefully evaluate the terms and conditions of the loan before proceeding," said Gupta.

Customers can use their deposits as security for a loan against FDs, which is a sort of secured loan. The loan's value can reach 90–95% of the deposit amount and is based on the FD amount.

At the end of February, there was 1. 13 lakh crore in outstanding loans against FDs, an increase from 79,349 crore in January. For the past two to three quarters, investors have been investing their surpluses in FDs at the highest FD rates. According to the most recent data from the RBI, the weighted average interest rates on open deposits have increased by more than 100 basis points in the last year, said Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar.

What is the overdraft interest rate against FD in SBI?

A fixed deposit overdraft typically carries an interest rate that is 100–150 basis points higher than the FD rate. For instance, the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the nation, charges 100 bps more than the comparable time deposit rate. As a result, it is possible to obtain financing at 8–9% percent, which is significantly less expensive than a personal or corporate loan.

Vinit Khandare says a number of banks offer appealing features like adjustable repayment periods and "pay only when you use" in addition to cheaper interest rates. The majority of the time, application processing and payout are done in person and with no processing costs, and sanctions are issued quickly.

Furthermore, there is no need to pay a penalty because the borrower does not break the deposit, adds Khandare.

Loans against FD are low-risk weighted assets for the bank

Banks are also at ease making loans based on these deposits because they expose themselves to a secure asset that holds up even as their loan portfolios expand. In addition, these loans are connected to the borrowers' savings or checking accounts, making them low-risk weighted assets for the bank and making them simple to monitor.

Other benefits of availing of a loan against FD

-Useful means of credit, particularly when you do not have a credit history

-You pay a lower rate of interest than on a personal loan

-The interest is charged only on the actual amount utilised and for the tenure of utilisation

-You have repayment flexibility -- pay at your convenience, no system of EMIs

-No preclosure charges