Loan against bank fixed deposit (FD) is good or bad — explained

At the end of February, there was 1. 13 lakh crore in outstanding loans against FDs, an increase from 79,349 crore in January. For the past two to three quarters, investors have been investing their surpluses in FDs at the highest FD rates. According to the most recent data from the RBI, the weighted average interest rates on open deposits have increased by more than 100 basis points in the last year, said Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar.