Loan against PPF vs personal loan: Key differences and benefits explained

To meet expenses this Diwali, aspiring borrowers have several different loan options. Two of the same are PPF-based loans and personal loans. PPF-based loans are secured, low-interest, and limited to 25% of the PPF balance. A personal loan, on the other hand, is unsecured and based on the borrower’s creditworthiness.

Furthermore, personal loans are ideal for larger financial needs, such as weddings, travel, education, and medical surgeries, with no restrictions on the usage of the borrowed funds.

Loan against PPF vs personal loan

Feature Loan against PPF Personal loans Loan amount Up to 25% of PPF balance Based on credit score & income Interest rate Generally 1-2% above PPF rate (~7.1%) Starting at 9.99% per annum from leading banks. Collateral Secured by PPF balance Unsecured in nature Repayment tenure Up to 36 months 12 to 60 months. It provides borrowers with more flexibility. Number of loans/ year Once per financial year Multiple loans can be availed per year, depending on one’s credit score and repayment potential Impact on PPF balance Continues to earn interest if the loan is repaid timely. No impact Usage restriction No major restrictions No restrictions Processing time Longer, more formal process Fast disbursal online, provided eligibility conditions are met.

Note: The differences and features of loans against PPF and personal loans discussed above are for illustrative purposes. For the most up-to-date interest rates, terms, and conditions, please refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

What are the risks of personal loans? As a prudent borrower, before selecting a personal loan product, it is essential to clearly understand and acknowledge the risks and limitations associated with loans.

Also Read | Before you use a personal loan for your business, read this

High interest costs, risks to collateral, implications for credit scores, and the possibility of damage to credit profiles if repayment isn’t made on time, as well as the potential for debt build-ups and psychological problems, are just some of the associated limitations that the borrower should definitely understand and consider before applying for a personal loan.

In conclusion, the loan against PPF is a more affordable borrowing option that can provide borrowers with modest amounts and help them meet their short-term obligations. Whereas personal loans provide higher ease and flexibility. They provide borrowers with larger sums at higher interest rates but with quicker access.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.