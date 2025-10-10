Loan against PPF vs personal loan: Key differences and benefits explained

Borrowers must understand the risks of personal loans, including high interest rates and potential credit damage. PPF loans are a more affordable option for short-term needs, while personal loans offer larger sums for various expenses. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated10 Oct 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Loan against PPF and personal loan compared for interest rates, eligibility and repayment flexibility to help borrowers choose the right credit option.
Loan against PPF and personal loan compared for interest rates, eligibility and repayment flexibility to help borrowers choose the right credit option.

To meet expenses this Diwali, aspiring borrowers have several different loan options. Two of the same are PPF-based loans and personal loans. PPF-based loans are secured, low-interest, and limited to 25% of the PPF balance. A personal loan, on the other hand, is unsecured and based on the borrower’s creditworthiness.

Furthermore, personal loans are ideal for larger financial needs, such as weddings, travel, education, and medical surgeries, with no restrictions on the usage of the borrowed funds.

Loan against PPF vs personal loan

FeatureLoan against PPFPersonal loans
Loan amount Up to 25% of PPF balanceBased on credit score & income
Interest rateGenerally 1-2% above PPF rate (~7.1%)Starting at 9.99% per annum from leading banks.
Collateral Secured by PPF balanceUnsecured in nature
Repayment tenureUp to 36 months12 to 60 months. It provides borrowers with more flexibility.
Number of loans/ yearOnce per financial yearMultiple loans can be availed per year, depending on one’s credit score and repayment potential
Impact on PPF balanceContinues to earn interest if the loan is repaid timely.No impact
Usage restrictionNo major restrictionsNo restrictions
Processing timeLonger, more formal processFast disbursal online, provided eligibility conditions are met.

Note: The differences and features of loans against PPF and personal loans discussed above are for illustrative purposes. For the most up-to-date interest rates, terms, and conditions, please refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

What are the risks of personal loans?

As a prudent borrower, before selecting a personal loan product, it is essential to clearly understand and acknowledge the risks and limitations associated with loans.

High interest costs, risks to collateral, implications for credit scores, and the possibility of damage to credit profiles if repayment isn’t made on time, as well as the potential for debt build-ups and psychological problems, are just some of the associated limitations that the borrower should definitely understand and consider before applying for a personal loan.

In conclusion, the loan against PPF is a more affordable borrowing option that can provide borrowers with modest amounts and help them meet their short-term obligations. Whereas personal loans provide higher ease and flexibility. They provide borrowers with larger sums at higher interest rates but with quicker access.

Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Personal Loan
