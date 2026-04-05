Loan against PPF: What is it? Who can avail loan against Public Provident Fund? Interest rates and how to repay

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is one of the most tax-friendly savings instruments for long term savings as you do not have to pay any taxes on interest and proceeds from this tool. PPF is a fixed-term investment scheme that allows you to save money and earn a guaranteed corpus after a certain period of time. PPF also enjoys tax deduction under Section 80C, and individuals can invest as low as ₹500 or as high as ₹1.5 lakh in a year. All these benefits makes PPF a popular form of investment across India, especially for those who want risk-free investments.
While PPF is traditionally used as an investment tool, you can fall back on it if you are ever in needs of fund even before maturity. Apart from providing tax benefits, PPF account holders can take a loan against their account on basis of the PPF balance standing to their credits.
A loan against PPF is a facility available to all account holders who are not yet eligible for premature withdrawals. It allows you to borrow money against your PPF balance at a nominal interest rate between the third and sixth year of opening your account.
To get a PPF loan, account holders are required to collect Form D from their nearest post office or home branch, fill it, and then submit it to the bank or post office where the PPF account is held.
Account holders are required to provide necessary information in the form while filling out the form including PPF account number, the loan amount applied for, copy of the passbook and a declaration.
PPF account holders who are not eligible for withdrawals can avail loan against PPF. A loan against PPF can be availed from the third to sixth financial year since the account was opened. It is a short-term loan that needs to be paid within a period of 36 months.
The maximum amount of loan that can be availed against your PPF account is 25% of the balance in the PPF account at the end of the second year, immediately preceding the year in which the loan is being applied for.
It must also be noted that investors who pay off a loan before 36 months can avail a second loan before the sixth year of PPF account opening.
The rate of interest applicable on a loan against PPF is as low as 1% per annum if the loan is paid within 36 months. However, if the amount is repaid after 36 months, the interest rate become 6% per annum from the date of disbursement. It must also be noted that your PPF savings will earn no interest during the repayment period.
You will have to repay the principal amount of the loan against PPF within 36 months. You can pay the interest in two or fewer monthly instalments after that. If you fail to repay a portion of the interest amount, the remaining amount will be deducted from your PPF account balance.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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