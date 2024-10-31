How to take a loan against stocks to tackle a cash crunch

The LTV ratio varies depending on the quality of the pledged shares. "There is a range of loan to value ratio offered by different lenders. Typically, for large-cap stocks the borrower can get the highest permissible loan-to-value, which is 50%. For small- and mid-cap stocks it could go down to as low as 30%," explains Ravi Doshi, business head-secured loans at Mirae Asset Financial Services (India).