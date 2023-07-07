'Loan approval in 30 seconds': Flipkart partners with Axis Bank to facilitate personal loans for customers2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to offer personal loans to its 450 million customers, providing access to amounts up to ₹lakh with flexible repayment options. The approval process for loans is expected to take just 30 seconds, offering convenience and accessibility to customers
Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has entered into a strategic partnership with Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks, to facilitate personal loans for its valued customers, adding additional convenience and enhanced benefits to its 450 million customers. The newly introduced personal loan service offers highly competitive loan options, granting access to amounts as high as ₹5 lakhs, allowing customers flexible repayment cycles ranging from 6 to 36 months. Flipkart’s introduction to personal loans demonstrates its commitment to addressing customers’ demands in today's financial environment and leveraging the potential of digital lending.
