Loan borrower abducts child to repay the loan. 3 money lessons one can learn

Although most borrowers would not resort to this sort of criminal behaviour to pay off their debts, but you could learn some money lessons from the extreme reaction of a person under debt trap

MintGenie Team
Published19 Aug 2025, 03:03 PM IST
It is recommended to take only that much loan which one can easily repay
A twelve‑year‑old boy was reportedly abducted by a relative in Patna’s Phulwarisharif who wanted to repay his loan of 12 lakh, reported the Indian Express. The kidnapping was orchestrated to recover money to pay off loans that the kidnapper had taken.

The alleged kidnapper, Ramesh Ranjan, revealed that he raised a total loan of 15 lakh for his beauty shop on Jagdeo Path and that he had “engineered the abduction” to get the money to pay off the 12 lakh that remained.

“Behind the crime was the accused’s intent to clear a substantial outstanding loan by seeking ransom,” an official said.

The suspect “had initially planned to abduct someone else”, but after failing to do so, he resorted to kidnapping the child, the officer said.

This incident is quite unfortunate and condemnable. Although most borrowers would not resort to this sort of criminal behaviour to be able to pay off their debts, we can learn money lessons from the extreme reaction of a person under debt trap.

3 money lessons one can learn

I. Borrow what you can easily repay: One should borrow only that money which one can easily repay. Overborrowing can throw you into a debt trap.

II. Speak to the lender for pause of EMIs: If you are saddled with too much of a loan, you can speak to the lender if there is a possibility of pausing EMI.

III. Borrow from friends: You could consider borrowing money from your friends, in part of full, to repay the debt.

IV. Refinancing is an option: Finally, if you don't find an alternative in options II and III above, you can opt for refinancing. In this, you roll over your debt, which reduces your EMI burden.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

