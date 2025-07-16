Loan closed but credit score not updated? Here's what to do next

Loan closure is a key financial milestone that reduces debt and improves cash flow. If a loan appears active on your credit report, follow a step-by-step process to resolve it, as delays in reporting can occur. Be proactive with lenders and credit bureaus to maintain a healthy credit score.

Dakshita Ojha
Published16 Jul 2025, 10:47 AM IST
A delay in updating a loan closure can affect your credit score and profile—review your report regularly.
An essential milestone in your financial journey is loan closure. It decreases debt, and improves cash-flow, and suggests you have borrowed responsibly. However, if the loan still appears to be "active" on your credit report, you may find yourself frustrated and puzzled.

This is a complete, step-by-step process to help you address the issue, and ensure your credit report reflects your financial evolution in a fair manner.

Why does the delay in updating loan closures happen?

Lenders may take 30 to 60 days to report to credit bureaus that the personal loan has been closed, even if it was fully paid back. During this period:

  • The loan status will appear as "active".
  • Your utilisation remains high.

Longer delays may happen if any of the below applies:

1) The lender has not updated the internal status, which has caused processing issues.

2) Batch reporting schedules were not working to bureau timelines.

3) Backlog in operating, especially during busy banking cycles.

Steps to rectify a loan closure not reflected in credit report

1. Talk to your lender

To begin the updating process:

  • Contact your loan desk or manager either via phone or email.
  • Ask for a loan closure confirmation.
  • Once they do that, most institutions will then be mentioned to credit bureaus in that cycle of data reporting.

2. Getting the right documentations

Get and retain:

  • No due certificate or loan closure letter.
  • A copy of your last statement showing a zero balance.
  • The latest date when you made an EMI payment.
  • Those documents are vital if you have to go the escalation route.

3. Make a dispute to the credit bureau

As soon as you have your proof:

  • Go to the credit bureau dispute portal.
  • Choose your dispute type and upload your documents.
  • Upload your loan statement and loan closure letter.
  • Wait for the updates to finish, fixes usually occur between 7 - 21 business days.

4. Keep track of your credit report

  • If the dispute has been raised, the credit bureau will change your updated status if it is verified.
  • As your credit usage drops, your credit score can increase.
  • Closed loans have a good payback history.
  • While it is getting updated, you should check your credit report once a month.

When to escalate further?

If in the past sixty days, nothing happens:

  1. Use your lender's complaints department and file a complaint formally.
  2. Go up the chain to the RBI's CRPC web page or the banking ombudsman.
  3. Send the lender a note that failure to resolve the issues may impact their ability to contract with you for credit to their firm.

Preventing future discrepancy

  • Request a new credit report and entire foreclosure confirmation from the lender.
  • Request confirmation that shows the submission cycle timetable established by your banking relationship manager.
  • Have proofs for your reference, i.e., emails, declarations, NOCs.

Why do timely updates matter?

  1. A higher credit score helps future credit cards or loan applications.
  2. Having accurate credit history builds trust with prospective lenders.
  3. Keep credit use low, which is important for credit scoring models.

In conclusion, a loan that has been paid in full reported as outstanding on your credit report can hurt your credit score. Don't dismiss it. Be proactive with a lender if need be to escalate through bureaus once you have firmed up the lender.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

