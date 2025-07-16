Loan closed but credit score not updated? Here's what to do next

An essential milestone in your financial journey is loan closure. It decreases debt, and improves cash-flow, and suggests you have borrowed responsibly. However, if the loan still appears to be "active" on your credit report, you may find yourself frustrated and puzzled.
This is a complete, step-by-step process to help you address the issue, and ensure your credit report reflects your financial evolution in a fair manner.
Lenders may take 30 to 60 days to report to credit bureaus that the personal loan has been closed, even if it was fully paid back. During this period:
1) The lender has not updated the internal status, which has caused processing issues.
2) Batch reporting schedules were not working to bureau timelines.
3) Backlog in operating, especially during busy banking cycles.
To begin the updating process:
Get and retain:
As soon as you have your proof:
If in the past sixty days, nothing happens:
In conclusion, a loan that has been paid in full reported as outstanding on your credit report can hurt your credit score. Don't dismiss it. Be proactive with a lender if need be to escalate through bureaus once you have firmed up the lender.
