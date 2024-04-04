Loan default: Struggling to repay your loan? Understand borrower's rights
Despite defaulting, borrowers have legal rights that lenders must respect
Loan default: With digitalization, obtaining credit has become easier and faster, providing borrowers with convenient access to financial resources. However, this convenience has also led to an increase in loan defaults, which concerns lenders. Borrowers may find themselves in stressful situations, such as being unable to repay loans, especially with auto loans where vehicles may be seized. In order to ensure fairness, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a Fair Practices Code to protect the interests of borrowers. Despite defaulting, borrowers still possess legal rights that lenders are obligated to respect.