Loan defaults: RBI pushes the deadline for new penal charges regime to April 1, 2024
RBI has extended the deadline for introduction of new penal charges regime by three months upto April 1, 2024. The guidelines released in Aug this year stipulated that the penalty for non-compliance will not be in the form of penal interest
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deferred the deadline for introduction of a new penal charges regime by three months from Jan 1 2024 to April 1, 2024. This extension has been given for the new loans, while the existing loans are meant to be migrated to the new penal regime by June 30, 2024.