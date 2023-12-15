Loan EMI is likely to increase as SBI hikes MCLR by up to 10 bps; check latest interest rates here
State Bank of India raises interest rates by 5 to 10 basis points on most loan tenures, effective from today.
On Friday, December 15, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced an increase in the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on select tenures by 5-10 basis points. This means that consumer loans, such as auto or home loans, will become more expensive for borrowers.
The lender's choice to increase rates follows the December 8, 2023 decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the fifth consecutive time.