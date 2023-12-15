comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 11:07:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.05 1.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.4 0.13%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,562.75 4.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 446.5 2.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.7 -0.75%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Loan EMI is likely to increase as SBI hikes MCLR by up to 10 bps; check latest interest rates here
Back Back
MintGenie

Loan EMI is likely to increase as SBI hikes MCLR by up to 10 bps; check latest interest rates here

Deepika Chelani

State Bank of India raises interest rates by 5 to 10 basis points on most loan tenures, effective from today.

SBI raises MCLR by up to 10 bps, potentially impacting loan EMI amounts. (REUTERS)Premium
SBI raises MCLR by up to 10 bps, potentially impacting loan EMI amounts. (REUTERS)

On Friday, December 15, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced an increase in the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on select tenures by 5-10 basis points. This means that consumer loans, such as auto or home loans, will become more expensive for borrowers. 

The lender's choice to increase rates follows the December 8, 2023 decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the fifth consecutive time.

Impact on borrowers

As a result of the increase in MCLR, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on loans will become more expensive. Customers who are currently applying for a loan will have to accept the loan at the new, higher rate.

Additionally, customers who have already taken out a loan will have to pay their future instalments at this increased rate. However, it's important to note that MCLR-based loans have a reset period, after which the rates are revised for the borrower.

Overview of the revised MCLR of SBI

TenorExisting MCLR (%)Revised MCLR (%)
Overnight8.00%8.00%
One Month8.15%8.20%
Three Month8.15%8.20%
Six Month8.45%8.55%
One Year8.55%8.65%
Two Years8.65%8.75%
Three Years8.75%8.85%

(Source: SBI bank website) 

The new rates are 8.20% for a 1-month tenure, 8.20% for a 3-month tenure, 8.55% for a 6-month tenure, 8.65% for a 1-year tenure, 8.75% for a 2-year tenure, and 8.85% for a 3-year tenure, according to the SBI's website. 

These revised rates are now in effect starting today. This change also affects other tenures, with the exception of the overnight tenure, which remains unchanged at 8.00%.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepika Chelani
She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 11:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App