Money
A loan insurance safeguards the family. But is it worth it?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Summary
- Banks often pitch loan insurance as essential protection for your family. But experts say there may be smarter, more flexible ways to cover that risk.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Raju went to his bank for a home loan, they offered him a loan insurance. The banker’s pitch was simple: If something happens to you, the insurance company would take care of your loan repayments, and your family wouldn’t have to deal with loan burdens.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less