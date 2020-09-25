Banks have started offering a moratorium of two years to retail investors under the loan restructuring policy approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the moratorium period, borrowers don’t have to pay EMIs on the loan. However, the interest will be applied during the two-year period. Those who have been deprived of their regular cash flow in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, will be eligible to apply for loan restructuring scheme. The loan recast option will available on credit card dues and EMIs as well.