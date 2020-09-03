Loan moratorium over: You can still avail extension of two more years

In view of the pandemic of Covid-19, the RBI had, vide a Circular dated 27 th March 2020, permitted the lenders to allow a moratorium for three months of EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments), falling due between 1 st March 2020 and 31 st May 2020, for various categories of loans. Since the pandemic accompanied with lockdown was bound to impact income of the salaried and self employed in most of the cases resulting into their failure to service EMIs. This would force the lenders to classify those loans with default as Non Performing Assets (NPA). So moratorium was done to provide relief to the lending institutions and the borrowers both. Subsequently, RBI extended it for further three month till 31 st August, 2020 on 22nd May. It certainly helped those who faced loss of jobs or pay cut in case of salaried as well as self employed who were deprived of their regular cash flow.