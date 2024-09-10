Money
How to take a loan against MFs instead of breaking it when you need cash
Summary
- Instead of selling your mutual fund prematurely, you can take a loan against the investment, but watch out for margin calls
If you run short of cash and plan to withdraw your mutual fund investments, take a pause. There is another option: You can take a loan against mutual funds and not disrupt the long-term potential compounding of your investment.
