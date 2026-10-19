Loan NOC: Is it issued after every EMI or only after full repayment? Know the rules

When you pay your loan EMI on time, it can go a long way to help you stay on track with your repayment schedule. It can not only boost an individual borrower’s confidence but can also be meaningfully positive for an individual’s credit profile. Still, it does not mean that your loan is officially closed.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) is a vital document that helps confirm that an individual has cleared their outstanding loan dues. This raises an important question: Do lending institutions issue this certificate after every EMI or only when you repay the entire loan amount?

This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the basics of an NOC, its significance and when and how it is issued.

What is a loan NOC, and when is it issued? Simply put, a No Objection Certificate is a formal document issued by a lending institution confirming that the borrower has repaid the loan amount in full and has no outstanding dues on the loan account.

Furthermore, this document can also be referred to as a legitimate and official loan closure certificate or letter, depending on the lending institution.

Now, it is vital to note that an NOC is generally issued only upon full repayment, not after each EMI. Every EMI is a scheduled instalment focused on repaying the principal and interest. That is why paying an instalment helps reduce your outstanding liability; still, it does not close the loan account completely.

Furthermore, once you pay the final EMI and clear any fines, penalties, and other outstanding charges, the lending institution verifies the account details along with the borrower's complete credentials.

After that, it issues the NOC or loan closure document. If you repay the entire outstanding amount early, you can also request the document after completing the required formalities in accordance with the loan agreement's prescribed terms and conditions.

Why is a loan NOC important? The NOC is of immense importance as it serves as written proof that the individual borrower has fulfilled their repayment obligations. It can also prevent future financial disputes if the lending institution's records do not accurately reflect the closure. This document is particularly important for secured loans.

A secured loan is a type of borrowing that requires a borrower to pledge an asset (collateral) such as a house, car, or fixed deposit to guarantee the debt. Having an NOC after the closure of such loans can help avoid legal disputes and costly court cases.

For example, in the case of a car loan, the lender may need to provide the necessary documents to remove the hypothecation from the vehicle's registration certificate. On similar lines, for a home loan, borrowers may need relevant closure documents to release the lender's charge over the property.

What should you do if you have not received your NOC after loan closure? If, after repaying your loan, you have not received the NOC within the stated timeframe, first check that your basic loan account details, closure details, name, and other credentials are accurately reflected, and keep the documents safe.

Further, you should raise an official request for the certificate as per the steps provided on your respective lending institution's official website.

In summary, paying every EMI is critical; however, obtaining confirmation of full repayment completes the process. You should not assume your loan records are completely settled until you have verified the closure and secured the relevant closure certificate or no objection letter.