Loan rejected due to low credit score? 5 smart ways to boost it fast

A growing number of borrowers are facing loan rejections from major banks such as HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank among others. This is a consequence of subpar credit scores.
As lending institutions tighten lending rules and norms, maintaining a very strong credit profile has become crucial for securing personal loans, credit cards along with other credit instruments at favourable interest rates.
A credit score generally ranges from 300 to 900, thus reflecting an individual borrower's credit worthiness, integrity and sincerity in repayment of borrowed money.
Now all scores over 720 are generally considered good, boosting the likelihood of loan approvals. On the other hand, all scores below the mark of 650 can result in rejections or higher interest rates.
According to Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, “Building a strong credit score doesn’t require large loans. Start small: using a secured credit card, paying utility bills on time, or responsibly using Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services can all contribute to your credit profile.”
He further added that, “If you're salaried, you may qualify for an entry-level credit card. To maintain a healthy score, follow three key habits: pay your bills on time, keep credit utilisation below 30%, and avoid frequent hard inquiries. Data shows nearly 30% of young Indians have scores below 650, not due to defaults, but due to limited credit history. Begin early and stay disciplined. A strong credit score helps with loan approvals, better card limits, and even renting homes or securing jobs.”
Further, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), individuals are entitled to one free credit report check on an annual basis from each credit bureau. This gives borrowers the opportunity to check, monitor and rectify errors and discrepancies.
Hence, keeping the above important facts in mind, here are five strategies to enhance and boost your credit score to ensure smooth approval of loans and credit cards:
According to financial experts building and sustaining a good credit score is a slow and gradual process. It requires discipline and composure in financial habits.
That is why by adopting the above discussed strategies, individual borrowers can boost and improve their credit profiles, thus increasing their chances of easier loan approvals and better financial opportunities in the future.
