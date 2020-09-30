Loan restructuring to hit credit score, eligibility

According to the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on HDFC Bank’s website on loan restructuring, the lender will report all the loans that a borrower has as restructured even if the facility has been opted for only one. In other words, if you have an outstanding credit card amount, a personal loan and a car loan with the bank, and you ask it to recast any one of the three, all of them will be reported as restructured to credit bureaus.