Loan sanction eases ahead of festivals

Bankers do expect some surge in demand over the next two months but not as strong as compared to last year. During the festival season last year, for example, RBL Bank’s card spends went up by around 28%. “While there will definitely be upward movement this time as well, given there’s always incremental demand during this period, but in absolute terms, I don’t think the growth will be that large because customers are being slightly careful and thinking through before making discretionary spends," said Swami.