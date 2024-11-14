Money
Should you fund your child's foreign education with savings, a loan, or both?
Summary
- Educational financing can vary from person to person. But planning well in advance is essential to building the corpus you need.
As festivities bring families and friends together, dinner table conversations more often than not turn to children and their future. This time it was around higher education, a topic that is particularly resonant for me as a parent of a 13-year-old son.
