Should you fund your child's foreign education with savings, a loan, or both?

However, we do see increasingly students and parents evaluating overseas education for higher studies, with the top five destinations being the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. In a recent study, The HSBC Quality of Life Report 2024, we found that 78% of Indian respondents either aspire to send their child overseas to study or already have a child studying in an foreign university. In fact, over two million Indian students are expected to study abroad by 2025.