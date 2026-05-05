Loan waiver offer? RBI says it could be a scam; 5 ways borrowers can protect themselves

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a warning about the rise of fraudulent loan waiver schemes systematically targeting borrowers.

These scams generally spread through social media and informal channels, causing serious financial damage to citizens. This is because aspiring borrowers are promised guaranteed debt relief in exchange for upfront fees and associated charges.

Do keep in mind that such advances from any informal agent or social media entity pose serious financial and legal risks that all borrowers must be aware of. You should not entertain such advances and requests.

Fake loan waiver promises on the rise According to the RBI, there are several unauthorised and illegitimate entities that openly claim that they can arrange loan waivers or even provide ‘debt waiver certificates’ for a fee. These claims are completely baseless and misleading. Such claims also lack a basis in the country's formal banking ecosystem. Any such requests must be declined.

Furthermore, the legitimate loan waivers or restructuring processes are governed by strict regulatory requirements, frameworks and rules. They can only be authorised by an RBI-approved financial institution under strict and specific conditions.

Scams exploiting financially weak borrowers Fraudsters target financially stressed citizens who need funds urgently. They convince them that their repayment obligations can be eliminated easily by going through a few simple steps.

Victims in such situations suffer immensely; they don’t only lose money through service charges but may also face legal and credit consequences if they stop repaying loans based on false assumptions and assurances.

Such misinformation can also damage an individual’s credit score, overall credit profile and creditworthiness. This way, their future borrowing potential, i.e., new personal loans, home loans and credit cards, can also become challenging to secure.

RBI’s warning and legal implications The RBI has elaborated that these deceptive practices and campaigns threaten not just individuals but also the credibility and stability of India’s financial system. This is because a decline in repayment discipline can increase non-performing assets (NPAs), affecting banks' balance sheets and the overall national economic health.

Due to these factors, central banks have warned that entities involved in such fraudulent activities or managed campaigns may face severe legal action. The central bank also highlighted that such practices undermine faith, transparency, and trust in financial institutions and should therefore be discouraged.

5 ways borrowers can stay safe from such scams Verify directly with the bank: Always verify all offers, schemes, and waivers only with your respective banking institution. For this, you can refer to the official website and reach out to the bank through the ‘Contact Us’ section provided on their official website. Avoid paying any upfront fee: Legitimate financial institutions never charge any fees or expenses for guaranteed loan waivers offered by third-party players. You should never fall for such offers. Ignore all ‘guaranteed’ promises: If you come across any third party claiming or assuring you of 100% loan waiver or rebate outside official schemes offered on the main website of the lending institution, then this is a clear red flag. Completely ignore such requests. Check agents' credentials: Do not engage with unverified individuals, self-proclaimed bank agents, or agencies claiming to represent banks or the RBI. This can be dangerous for your financial well-being, and you can be subjected to financial fraud. Stay informed through official sources: Follow updates only from trusted platforms such as the RBI, SEBI, the Ministry of Finance, bank websites, and notifications released on them. No other third-party application or source should be trusted. In conclusion, be clear, there are no shortcuts to fair and legitimate loan waivers. Staying informed, using reliable sources, and discussing your loan planning with certified financial advisors can help you stay protected from financial fraud and loss of economic wealth.