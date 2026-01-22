How do loans against shares work, and should you get one?
This facility allows individuals to borrow funds by using their shares as collateral. However, you need to carefully monitor specific rules and market risks associated with this type of credit.
If you need urgent cash and have a significant equity portfolio, you can opt for a loan against shares (LAS) instead of selling your stocks. This facility allows individuals to borrow funds from banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by using their shares as collateral. However, you need to carefully monitor specific rules and market risks associated with this type of credit.