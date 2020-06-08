Loans from app-based lenders can hit you hard

But Chowdhury’s experience has been all but smooth when compared with what Bengaluru-based Anjali Lepcha—who took several loans for her brother who was suffering from cancer—is going through. The 34-year-old beautician took loans from lenders that charge a high interest and have aggressive recovery practices. Some of the lenders accessed her contact list and started calling her friends and family members. They threatened her that they had made a copy of the photos on her phone. She received calls at 2.00-2.30 am asking for repayment of her dues. As some firms levy daily penal interest, her loans have ballooned.