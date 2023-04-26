Urban oasis or smaller city charm: What will decide your ideal home?

The covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns gave working professionals an opportunity to move away from the hustle and bustle of metros to the relative quietness of non-metros. That resulted in a surge in demand for real estate in smaller cities and towns, where many of them found the quality of life to be superior. The trend was short-lived, though. The work-from-home chapter is almost ending, with most companies calling their employees back to the workplace. While work-from-office is the norm now, many employees would still like to settle down in non-metros, mostly as retirees. Some have already bought houses in these non-metros or are building one.