Chaos over locker agreement update: Customers still confused about new rules, says ‘no standardised approach’2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Indian bank customers face frustration and confusion as they are urged to update locker agreements by today's deadline. The lack of uniformity across different banks and even within branches of the same bank has caused issues, including inconsistencies in stamp duty denominations.
The deadline for updating 50% of locker agreements in Indian banks is today, and customers are being urged to sign the new contracts. However, the process has become a source of frustration due to a lack of uniformity not only across different banks but even between branches of the same bank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×